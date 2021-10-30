Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.32. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 846.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. 3,624,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

