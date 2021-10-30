Brokerages Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core & Main stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

