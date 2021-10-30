Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report $14.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the highest is $14.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 16,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

