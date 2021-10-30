Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $506.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $544.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $8,140,000.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 2,697,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

