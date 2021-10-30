Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NOV stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

