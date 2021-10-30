Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 4,111,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.12. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 384.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $448,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

