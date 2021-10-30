Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in The Marcus by 64.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 521.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

