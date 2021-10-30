Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

WMB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 6,447,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.