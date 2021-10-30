Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

