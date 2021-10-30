Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) PT at €3.25

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.25 ($3.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EPA AF opened at €4.07 ($4.79) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.33.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

