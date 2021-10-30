Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT at $9.98

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Atos stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

