Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 484,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 670,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

