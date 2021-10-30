Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $313.37

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in DocuSign by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,472 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of -323.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

