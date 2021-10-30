Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $9.69

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

HT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,931. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

