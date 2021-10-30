Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$21.38

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

POU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

POU stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6056259 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

