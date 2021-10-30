Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Target Price at $12.80

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.36. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Precigen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Precigen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

