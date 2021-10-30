Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $13.08

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

