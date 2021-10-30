Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $16.00

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

VKTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 356,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

