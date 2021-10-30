Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

