Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

