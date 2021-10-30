Brokers Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

