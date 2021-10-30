Brokers Offer Predictions for Navient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

