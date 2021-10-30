Brokers Offer Predictions for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.