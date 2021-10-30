Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.