Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after buying an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

