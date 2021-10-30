Brokers Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

PVG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

