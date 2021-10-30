Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.