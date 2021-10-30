Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

