Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Critical Analysis

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.08%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.71 $42.52 million $0.26 60.84 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -9.49

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Cabaletta Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

