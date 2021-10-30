Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

CDNS stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

