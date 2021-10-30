Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

