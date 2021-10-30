Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

CDNS stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 220.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

