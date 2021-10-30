California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetSol Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.92. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK).

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.