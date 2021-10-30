California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

FMNB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

