California Public Employees Retirement System Has $84,000 Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,154 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $236.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

