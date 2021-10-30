California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,194 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

VPG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.