California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,902 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

