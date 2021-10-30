California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,285 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.