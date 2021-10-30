California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,300 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of BM Technologies worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BMTX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

