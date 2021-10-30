California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $51,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

