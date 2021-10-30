California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $48,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

