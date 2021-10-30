California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $57,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $89,133,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

