California State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.84 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $49,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,336 shares of company stock worth $14,841,509 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

