Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Camden National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.