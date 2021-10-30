Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Canada Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.37 million and a PE ratio of -37.92. Canada Nickel has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$4.54.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.