Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.00.
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.85 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.09.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
