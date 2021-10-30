Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.85 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.09.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1825196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

