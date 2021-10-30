Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

