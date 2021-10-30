Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $259.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Biogen stock opened at $266.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

