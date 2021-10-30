Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $259.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.
Biogen stock opened at $266.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
