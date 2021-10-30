Capital International Investors Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,464,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.84% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OGN opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

