Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Eargo were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 146.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.